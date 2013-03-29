ISTANBUL, March 29 Turkey's biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom said on Friday it had signed a 9-year loan agreement with BNP Paribas, ING and JP Morgan for $150 million.

The annual interest rate of the loan will be LIBOR +0.795 percent and it will be used to finance equipment purchases from Ericsson, the company said in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)