ISTANBUL Jan 23 Turkey will hold a secondary public offering for a 6.68 percent stake in its biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom by the end of 2013, according to a cabinet decision published in the Official Gazette.

Sources close to the matter said last month work on selling part of the state's 32 percent stake intensified after Turkey successfully raised 4.5 billion lira ($2.5 billion) from selling part of state-controlled lender Halkbank in November.

(Writing by Daren Butler)