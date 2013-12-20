ISTANBUL Dec 20 Media reports that Turk Telekom's majority owner Oger Telecom will sell its stake are false, according to information it received from Oger, Turk Telekom said on Friday.

Dubai-based Oger Telecom, which is part-owned by Saudi Telecom, holds 55 percent of Turk Telekom, the Turkish government has a 32 percent in Turk Telekom, while 13.3 percent is traded on the Istanbul stock exchange after Turkey privatised the stake for $1.87 billion in 2008.

Turk Telekom shares were up 4.55 percent at 6.42 lira by 1126 GMT.