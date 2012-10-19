ISTANBUL Oct 19 Turkey's privatisation agency named a consortium including Garanti Securities and Barclays Bank to advise on the sale of a state-owned stake in telecommunications company Turk Telekom, it said in a statement on Friday.

The sale will be carried out through a public offering or block sale, according to the statement.

The Turkish Treasury owns a 31.68 percent stake in the company and initially plans to sell a 7 percent stake, deputy prime minister Ali Babacan said last week. Saudi Arabia's Oger holds the majority stake in Turk Telekom.