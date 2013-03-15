ISTANBUL, March 15 Work on a secondary public offering of Turkey's biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom was continuing and the timing would depend on market conditions, the country's Privatisation Administration (OIB) said on Friday.

The OIB statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange came after Transport and Communications Minister Binali Yildirim told Reuters in an interview the planned sale of a 6.68 percent stake of Turk Telekom was on hold.

(Writing by Seda Sezer. Editing by Jane Merriman)