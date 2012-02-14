ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom said on Tuesday its net profit in 2011 fell by 16 percent to 2.07 billion lira ($1.17 billion) from a year earlier, less than a Reuters poll forecast of 2.1 billion lira.

Last year sales were at 11.94 billion lira, below a 12 billion lira sale forecast in Reuters poll, but more than sales of 10.85 billion lira in 2010, according to an income statement published on the web site of the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7657 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)