ISTANBUL Oct 17 Turk Telekom, Turkey's main landline operator, posted net income of 636.4 million lira ($352.7 million) in the third quarter, below a forecast of 655.4 million lira in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

Profit was 359.5 million lira in the same period of 2011, according to a statement filed with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Sales were 3.24 billion lira ($1.8 billion) versus 3.07 billion lira in the year-ago period, the statement also showed.

($1 = 1.8043 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Potter)