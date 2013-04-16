Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL, April 16 Turk Telekom, Turkey's main landline operator, posted a first-quarter net profit of 526.4 million lira ($294 million), down 32 percent from a year earlier but beating a Reuters poll forecast of 498 million lira.
Sales rose 6 percent year-on-year to 3.14 billion lira in the first quarter, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, in line with a forecast of 3.15 billion lira in the poll of 12 economists. ($1 = 1.7929 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)