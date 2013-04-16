ISTANBUL, April 16 Turk Telekom, Turkey's main landline operator, posted a first-quarter net profit of 526.4 million lira ($294 million), down 32 percent from a year earlier but beating a Reuters poll forecast of 498 million lira.

Sales rose 6 percent year-on-year to 3.14 billion lira in the first quarter, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, in line with a forecast of 3.15 billion lira in the poll of 12 economists. ($1 = 1.7929 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)