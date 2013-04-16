* Net profit down by a third despite higher sales

* Lira depreciated in first quarter

* Company invests heavily in internet, mobile networks (Adds detail on debt costs, share reaction)

ISTANBUL, April 16 A weak currency helped push Turk Telekom's net profit down by almost a third in the first quarter, driving up the cost of its foreign debt financing and offsetting a rise in sales.

Turkey's biggest telecoms company said net income fell 32 percent to 526 million lira ($294 million) in the first three months of the year, still beating a Reuters poll forecast of 498 million lira.

Sales rose 6 percent to 3.14 billion lira, broadly in line with expectations in the poll. Turk Telekom shares were down 0.25 percent by 1034 GMT, slightly outperforming a 0.57 percent fall by the broader Istanbul market.

Turk Telekom's net profit is heavily affected by the lira exchange rate as its liabilities are largely foreign-denominated.

Net financing costs were 34 million lira in the first quarter compared to net financing income of 160 million lira a year earlier.

The lira depreciated by 1.45 percent against the dollar in the first quarter, reaching a five-month low of 1.8133 on March 14, after gaining more than 5 percent against the U.S. currency in 2012.

Turk Telekom's debts increased to 6.5 billion lira in the first quarter from 6.04 billion lira at end of 2012, when it included 2.9 billion lira of dollar-denominated debt and 2.72 billion lira in euro debt.

Turk Telekom has been investing heavily in its fibre internet and mobile network, spending 2.44 billion lira in 2012. It said in a separate statement on Tuesday that it had invested 254 million lira in the first quarter. ($1 = 1.7929 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Evren Ballim; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Tom Pfeiffer)