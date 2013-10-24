ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom said third-quarter net profit declined 63 percent to 236.2 million lira ($119.6 million) due to foreign exchange losses.

The company told the Istanbul Stock Exchange in a statement late on Wednesday that sales rose 4.71 percent to 3.39 billion lira compared to same period of last year.

Turk Telekom's liabilities, worth around 8.4 billion lira as of the end of the second quarter, are in dollars, euros and Japanese yen, making the company vulnerable to volatility in global markets.

($1 = 1.9758 Turkish lira)

(Writing by Seda Sezer)