UPDATE 2-Baidu posts bleak Q4, but sees business reshuffle driving 2017 growth
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
ISTANBUL, April 17 Turk Telekom, Turkey's main landline operater, posted net profit of 771.6 million lira ($430 million) in the first quarter, compared with 608.8 million lira in the same period a year ago, according to an income statement on Tuesday.
It had been expected to make 698 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll.
Sales were 2.96 billion lira, up from 2.89 billion lira in the same period of 2011, it said. ($1 = 1.7963 Turkish liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Singapore's industrial production in January grew more slowly than expected due to a decline in biomedical manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. companies led by tech firms Yahoo Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp criticized the Trump administration's decision to revoke Obama administration guidance that allowed transgender public school students to use the bathroom of their choice.