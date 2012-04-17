ISTANBUL, April 17 Turk Telekom, Turkey's main landline operater, posted net profit of 771.6 million lira ($430 million) in the first quarter, compared with 608.8 million lira in the same period a year ago, according to an income statement on Tuesday.

It had been expected to make 698 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll.

Sales were 2.96 billion lira, up from 2.89 billion lira in the same period of 2011, it said. ($1 = 1.7963 Turkish liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)