ISTANBUL, July 18 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom said second quarter net profit declined 55.5 percent to 280.3 million lira ($146 million) due to foreign exchange losses.

The company told the Istanbul Stock Exchange in an income statement late on Wednesday that sales rose 5.55 percent to 3.36 billion lira, slightly higher than a Reuters forecast of 3.33 billion lira.

Turk Telekom's liabilities are in dollars, euros and Japanese yen, making the company vulnerable to volatility in global markets. ($1 = 1.9210 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by Elizabeth Piper)