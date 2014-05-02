ISTANBUL May 2 Turk Telekom's net profit fell 27.1 percent in the first quarter to 384 million lira ($182 million), its results showed, less than a Reuters poll forecast of 439.6 million lira due to rising financing costs.

Its sales rose 1.6 percent during the quarter to 3.2 billion lira, compared with a poll forecast of 3.23 billion lira. ($1 = 2.1054 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Editing by Daren Butler)