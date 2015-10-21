ISTANBUL Oct 21 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom had a loss of 493.4 million lira ($170 million) in the third quarter, due to high financial costs, having posted a net profit of 318.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier.

Sales in the third quarter rose around 5 percent to 3.7 billion lira, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.9001 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)