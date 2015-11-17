By David Randall
NEW YORK Nov 17 Healthcare companies that can
either contain costs or develop medications to treat rare
diseases, known as orphan drugs, will be the most likely to
outperform in the coming year, said John Fraunces, whose Turner
Medical Sciences Long/Short fund is among the top
performing healthcare funds over the last 5 years.
Fraunces, who co-manages the $134 million fund, said he has
been increasing his short positions, or bets that shares will
decline, on companies that face increased price pressure for
high-priced drugs. He is shorting AbbVie Inc, for
example, because its arthritis drug Humira accounted for 55
percent of its revenues in its most recent quarter and it could
soon see competition from Eli Lilly if its rival drug is
approved next year, he said.
Healthcare companies have come under pressure to justify the
rising costs of prescription drugs. Shares of biotechnology
stocks dropped nearly 20 percent over the last week in September
after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said
that the "price gouging" in the specialty drug market was
"outrageous." The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index remains 8 percent
below its closing price on Sept 18, the last trading day before
Clinton said on Twitter that she would announce a plan to lower
prices.
Partially in response, Fraunces is looking for companies
that can develop so-called orphan drugs. Used to treat rare
serious diseases or disorders, these should not face the same
cost pressures as more widely prescribed medication, he said.
"This is one of the strongest positions of pricing power,
because you won't see an HMO push back on prices for a drug that
only affects 20,000 patients or so," he said.
Fraunces has a long position on Prothena Corp PLC,
which is developing a drug that can treat amyloidosis, a rare
disease in which a type of protein called amyloid builds up in
tissue and can lead to organ failure. His largest long positions
are Horizon Pharma PLC and Eli Lilly and Co, and he
initiated new positions in Juno Therapeutics Inc and
Diplomat Pharmacy Inc in the quarter that ended in
September, according to Morningstar.
Fraunces' fund is up 17.6 percent for the year to date, a
position that puts it in the top 1 percentile of long/short
equity funds tracked by Morningstar. The fund has gained an
average of 13.9 percent a year over the last five years, a
position that puts it in the top 5 percentile of its category.
(Reporting by David Randall)