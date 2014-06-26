June 26 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
said it filed a notice of dispute with the Government of
Mongolia, after tax authorities in that country claimed unpaid
taxes and penalties related to the development of the Oyu Tolgoi
copper and gold mine.
Turquoise Hill, which owns 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi, said it
strongly disagrees with the claims that are contained in the
audit report, and believes the mine has paid all legally
required taxes and charges.
The company said on Thursday the filing is the first step in
the dispute-resolution process and includes a 60-day negotiation
period. "If the parties are unable to reach a resolution during
this period, the dispute can be referred to international
arbitration."
Rio Tinto- controlled Turquoise Hill said the
distribution of the underground feasibility study will be
delayed as outstanding shareholder issues, including tax claims,
must be resolved before further investment in the underground
can proceed.
Oyu Tolgoi's open pit is in production, but an underground
expansion was put on hold last year after the Mongolian
government became concerned that cost overruns would cut into
profits.
In May, Turquoise Hill said talks with the government on
restarting development had been "constructive" and the
feasibility study would be finished by the end of June.
Financing commitments needed to build the underground mine
are set to expire on Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)