Dec 14 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
said on Wednesday it had resumed concentrate shipments from its
giant copper-gold Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia following talks
with Chinese and Mongolian authorities.
Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill said Oyu Tolgoi will follow a
new joint coal and concentrate crossing route at the
Chinese-Mongolian border.
The company, with primary operations in Oyu Tolgoi,
suspended shipments earlier this month after a new requirement
at the Chinese-Mongolian border to use one joint coal and
concentrate route created "unreasonably" long waits to cross the
border along with safety and security concerns.
Production at the mine was unaffected during suspension and
the company said it expected shipments to resume in the coming
weeks.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)