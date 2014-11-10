(Recasts with conference call; background)
Nov 10 Last week's ousting of Mongolia's prime
minister is likely to delay talks on resolving a long-running
dispute over the huge Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in the
mineral-rich country, joint-mine owner Turquoise Hill Resources
Ltd said on Monday.
Mongolia's parliament voted last week to remove Prime
Minister Norov Altankhuyag amid concerns about a serious
economic downturn as gold, copper and coal prices and foreign
direct investment slump.
"The political situation certainly could result in a
possible delay," Turquoise Hill Chief Executive Kay Priestly
said on a conference call to discuss the company's third-quarter
results.
Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill owns 66 percent, and the
Mongolian government 34 percent, of Oyu Tolgoi, which is one of
the world's biggest gold and copper mines. The mine is operated
by global mining giant Rio Tinto Plc , which
owns a majority stake in Turquoise Hill.
Mongolia and Rio Tinto/Turquoise Hill have been unable to
agree on investment terms for the $5.4 billion underground
expansion of Oyu Tolgoi, which is currently an open-pit mine.
Priestly said Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill had recently made
an offer to the government to resolve the dispute. However, this
was made before the removal of the prime minister.
Another hold-up has been a tax dispute between the
government and the companies. A government official said in
September that the dispute had been resolved, with the two sides
agreeing to cut an outstanding tax bill to $30 million from $130
million.
However, Priestly said that while the reduction is
"welcome," Oyu Tolgoi is appealing the ruling.
Earlier on Monday, Turquoise Hill reported a lower
third-quarter loss and said it expected strong concentrate sales
to continue during the fourth quarter and sales to exceed
production.
Contracts have been signed for all of Oyu Tolgoi's expected
2014 concentrate production, while long-term contracts account
for 92 percent of 2015 planned production.
Turquoise Hill's shares ended 3 percent higher on the
Toronto Stock Exchange at C$3.71.
