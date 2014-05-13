BRIEF-Savanna reports increase to purchase price for acquisition of Western Energy Services
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer
May 13 Mining company Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd is considering selling its stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd, the chief executive of Turquoise Hill said on Tuesday.
"Oyu Tolgoi continues to be our material asset and our main focus. As such there is consideration being given to divesting our stake in SouthGobi," Kay Priestly said on a conference call.
Turquoise Hill owns about 58 percent of SouthGobi, according to Turquoise Hill's website.
* Ferrellgas partners lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.