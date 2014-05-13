May 13 Mining company Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd is considering selling its stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd, the chief executive of Turquoise Hill said on Tuesday.

"Oyu Tolgoi continues to be our material asset and our main focus. As such there is consideration being given to divesting our stake in SouthGobi," Kay Priestly said on a conference call.

Turquoise Hill owns about 58 percent of SouthGobi, according to Turquoise Hill's website.

