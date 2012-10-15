TORONTO Oct 15 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
and its majority shareholder Rio Tinto Ltd
have rejected a request from Mongolia to renegotiate the
investment agreement for its Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, the
Canadian miner said on Monday.
The Mongolian government's push to review the deal, which
was signed in October 2009 and went into effect in March 2010,
adds weight to concerns among foreign investors about rising
resource nationalism in the Asian country following a June
election.
Mongolia's new mining minister told local media in August
that the government should try to raise its stake in Oyu Tolgoi,
which will become one of the world's largest copper-gold mines
when it reaches full production in 2018.