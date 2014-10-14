(Adds background, details on output, costs)
VANCOUVER Oct 14 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
on Tuesday reduced its 2014 forecasts for gold and
copper production at the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in
Mongolia because of delays in mine development in the third
quarter.
The miner, which owns some 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi, said it
now expects the mine to produce between 550,000 and 600,000
ounces of gold in concentrates this year, down from the 600,000
to 700,000 ounces it had forecast in August.
It also reduced its expectation for copper concentrate
output to between 135,000 tonnes and 150,000 tonnes this year,
down from a range of 135,000 tonnes to 160,000 tonnes before.
Turquoise Hill is majority owned by global miner Rio Tinto
Plc , which operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine.
Vancouver-headquartered Turquoise Hill is in talks with the
Mongolian government, which owns the rest of Oyu Tolgoi, to
resolve issues that have delayed the mine's underground
expansion.
It gave no further details on the talks in the third-quarter
production statement released on Tuesday.
It said Oyu Tolgoi produced 36,600 tonnes of copper and
132,000 ounces of gold in concentrates in the third quarter, in
line with the second quarter as higher copper grades offset
lower throughput. Throughput fell due to the failure of rake
arms in one of the mine's two tailings thickeners, as previously
announced.
Operating cash costs are expected to fall by about $130
million this year from a total of $1 billion, Turquoise Hill
said, as Oyu Tolgoi, like other miners, focuses on cutting costs
at a time of lower metal prices.
Turquoise Hill said it has also reduced expected capital
expenditure for the year to about $110 million from $160 million
before.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Gunna Dickson)