NEW YORK Nov 16 Iceberg Research on Wednesday said shares in construction company Tutor Perini Corp could tumble as much as 55 percent to $13 a share.

"Going forward Tutor may be engaged in a vicious cycle: its declining financial strength may prevent the company from bidding on some contracts or force the company to lower its prices even more aggressively," the Iceberg Research report, seen by Reuters, says. "Our target price for Tutor's stock is $13 per share (55 percent downside)," the report added.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)