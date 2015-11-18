Nov 18 Online education provider TutorGroup said
it raised about $200 million in Series C equity funding, valuing
the privately owned company at over $1 billion.
Singapore's sovereign fund GIC, the Russia-China Investment
Fund (RCIF), Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Silverlink
Capital LP participated in the funding round.
TutorGroup, which offers online courses on English in the
greater China region and for Chinese students abroad, has
already attracted investments from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and Temasek.
