Aug 19 Civil and building construction company Tutor Perini Corp said in a regulatory filing that its chief executive cut his stake in the company by over 2 percent.

Tutor Perini, which builds hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and highways, said CEO Ronald Tutor reduced his stake to 26.9 percent as of Aug. 16 from 29.1 percent he had held at the start of June.

The Sylmar, California-based company's shares closed at $13.09 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)