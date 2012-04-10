MUMBAI, April 10 India's TV Today Network Ltd on Tuesday said it was unaware of any transaction which involved the Aditya Birla Group picking up a stake in its parent company Living Media India Ltd.

Media reports on Monday said the telecom-to-cement conglomerate was looking to acquire 26 per cent stake in Living Media, a holding company that owns 57.1 per cent in TV Today. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)