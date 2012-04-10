UPDATE 5-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in shock victory over Beyonce
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Adele won the top three Grammy awards on Sunday, taking home the statuettes for album, record and song of the year in a shock victory over Beyonce.
MUMBAI, April 10 India's TV Today Network Ltd on Tuesday said it was unaware of any transaction which involved the Aditya Birla Group picking up a stake in its parent company Living Media India Ltd.
Media reports on Monday said the telecom-to-cement conglomerate was looking to acquire 26 per cent stake in Living Media, a holding company that owns 57.1 per cent in TV Today. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
MANILA, Feb 13 A war on drugs in the Philippines has given rise to a culture of impunity and President Rodrigo Duterte is making too many policy decisions without consultation, according to former leader Fidel Ramos.
Feb 12 The pop world's reigning divas dueled on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, raising eyebrows with cleavage-baring looks, and politically charged fashion statements found a voice on the music industry's big night.