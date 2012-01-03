Mauritius' Ciel Textile profit hit by restructuring costs
PORT LOUIS, Feb 14 Mauritian clothing maker Ciel Textile said pre-tax profit dropped 16 percent in the first-half as a result of restructuring costs from its knitwear activities.
Jan 3 India's TV18 Broadcast Ltd said on Tuesday it would pay up to 21 billion rupees ($395.4 million) to buy the television business of regional broadcaster ETV.
TV18 will get management control of ETV's news and entertainment channels other than the regional Telugu language channels, it said, adding TV18's board has approved raising up to 27 billion rupees via rights issue of shares. ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 14 PSA Group is holding talks with General Motors about buying its European Opel division, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, a deal which would increase competition for market leader Volkswagen.
* Sees growth potential in China, South America, Southern Europe First-quarter loss narrows by 17 pct