COPENHAGEN Jan 9 Danish foundation-owned
media group Egmont has agreed to raise its stake in Norwegian
commercial television channel TV 2 to 100 percent from 50
percent for 2.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($348.57 million),
Egmont said on Monday.
Egmont, a co-founder of TV 2, will pay cash for the stake
owned by Norwegian media group A-pressen, it said.
"As TV is a key element in our strategy, it was an obvious
choice for us to purchase," Egmont Chief Executive Steffen Kragh
said in a statement. "Today, Egmont makes a significant
strategic leap towards more TV and more live pictures in our
business."
($1 = 6.0246 Norwegian crowns)
