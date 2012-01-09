COPENHAGEN Jan 9 Danish foundation-owned media group Egmont has agreed to raise its stake in Norwegian commercial television channel TV 2 to 100 percent from 50 percent for 2.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($348.57 million), Egmont said on Monday.

Egmont, a co-founder of TV 2, will pay cash for the stake owned by Norwegian media group A-pressen, it said.

"As TV is a key element in our strategy, it was an obvious choice for us to purchase," Egmont Chief Executive Steffen Kragh said in a statement. "Today, Egmont makes a significant strategic leap towards more TV and more live pictures in our business." ($1 = 6.0246 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)