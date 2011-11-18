STOCKHOLM Nov 18 Swedish TV4, owned by media group Bonnier, is close to inking a deal to buy a 50 percent stake in Norwegian commercial broadcaster TV 2, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri said on Friday, citing sources.

Dagens Industri said media group A-Pressen wanted to sell its 50 percent stake in TV 2 and TV4 was "close to a deal", although Danish media group Egmont, which owns the other half, has priority to buy the stake.

Bonnier declined to comment on the report.

"We never comment on ongoing deals, no matter if we are in the deal or not", spokeswoman Bodil Ericsson Torp told Reuters.

TV 2 chairman and Egmont Chief Financial Officer Hans Carstensen told Reuters that Egmont's TV 2 ownership was long-term.

"Egmont was co-founder of TV 2 and we have regularly increased our stake to currently 50 percent...we are long-term owners of TV 2," he said by email.

"Egmont has first-hand priority to the A-Pressens stake, should it come up for sale, and TV broadcasting is a core activity for Egmont," he said.

Media reports in the past year have said TV 2 would be a good fit for Bonnier, which also owns Finland's MTV3.

A-Pressen is owned by Norwegian telecom operator Telenor and Norwegian unions. (Editing by Jane Merriman)