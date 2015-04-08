April 8 French television network TV5Monde was hacked late on Wednesday by individuals claiming they support Islamic State, Yahoo News reported, citing a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The network was not able to broadcast from any of its channels and its social media sites and websites were "displaying claims of responsibility by Islamic State," TV5Monde's Director General Yves Bigot told AFP, according to the Yahoo report.

(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)