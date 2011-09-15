MANILA, Sept 15 Canadian firm TVI Pacific Inc said on Thursday it expects to extend the life of its Canatuan copper mine in southern Philippines beyond 2013 and is looking at other prospects, such as gold mining, to boost output.

"The remaining mine life is two years, but we have a lot of plans that will allow us to extend for a long term," chairman Clifford James told reporters after a presentation at a mining conference in Manila.

He could not say how long the mine life could be extended.

TVI was preparing its 24th shipment of copper from Canatuan, he said, after completing its 23rd shipment of copper concentrate in August involving 5,982 dry metric tonnes of concentrate containing 23.2 percent copper valued at $16 million.

TVI is looking at developing the nearby Balabag gold property in the southern Zamboanga peninsula in Mindanao and undertaking an exploration programme at the nearby Tamarok copper-gold property.

James said TVI would spend $10 million for exploration activities in 2012.

"The Philippines is very attractive. I've been here for a long time and we moved slowly in making things better. But now I'm very confident that things will improve. We're fine, we're very happy to be here," he said.

TVI's projects in Zamboanga were previously at risk because of a threat from the local government to impose a ban on open-pit mining, the same measure now threatening the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project of Xstrata Plc and Indophil Resources NL in South Cotabato, another province in the southern Mindanao region.

"We have had discussions with the provincial board and the governor, and now he's backing off and saying he doesn't want to do that any more," James said. "So I'm confident that it's not going to happen." (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Urquhart)