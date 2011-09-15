MANILA, Sept 15 Canadian firm TVI Pacific Inc
said on Thursday it expects to extend the life of its
Canatuan copper mine in southern Philippines beyond 2013 and is
looking at other prospects, such as gold mining, to boost
output.
"The remaining mine life is two years, but we have a lot of
plans that will allow us to extend for a long term," chairman
Clifford James told reporters after a presentation at a mining
conference in Manila.
He could not say how long the mine life could be extended.
TVI was preparing its 24th shipment of copper from Canatuan,
he said, after completing its 23rd shipment of copper
concentrate in August involving 5,982 dry metric tonnes of
concentrate containing 23.2 percent copper valued at $16
million.
TVI is looking at developing the nearby Balabag gold
property in the southern Zamboanga peninsula in Mindanao and
undertaking an exploration programme at the nearby Tamarok
copper-gold property.
James said TVI would spend $10 million for exploration
activities in 2012.
"The Philippines is very attractive. I've been here for a
long time and we moved slowly in making things better. But now
I'm very confident that things will improve. We're fine, we're
very happy to be here," he said.
TVI's projects in Zamboanga were previously at risk because
of a threat from the local government to impose a ban on
open-pit mining, the same measure now threatening the $5.9
billion Tampakan copper-gold project of Xstrata Plc and Indophil
Resources NL in South Cotabato, another province in the southern
Mindanao region.
"We have had discussions with the provincial board and the
governor, and now he's backing off and saying he doesn't want to
do that any more," James said. "So I'm confident that it's not
going to happen."
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Urquhart)