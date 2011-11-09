MANILA Nov 9 The Philippine unit of Canada's TVI Pacific Inc said on Wednesday it will not pull out from its investment in a polymetallic mine in a southern province despite a local ban on open-pit mining that took effect this week.

TVI Resource Development (Phils) Inc (TVIRD) said its $60-million mine in Zamboanga del Norte was operating normally and was fully supported by the local community. The mine produces copper and zinc concentrates.

"TVI Resource will not pull out. The company will fight this ordinance, which we believe is illegal and unconstitutional," TVI Resource president Eugene Mateo told Reuters.

TVI Resource has filed a petition with a local court seeking to stop the provincial government from implementing a ban on open pit mining, which would force the firm to close its Canatuan mine within a year.

"It is business as usual in our operations in Canatuan mine in Zamboanga del Norte," Mateo said. "There is no disruption despite the legal case we filed against the provincial government."

The company has two off-take agreements with MRI Trading AG for its copper concentrate and zinc concentrate output.

Edgar Baguio, a provincial legislator who co-authored the ordinance, said the local board had unanimously approved the measure and was not worried about the impact of Canatuan mine's closure on the local economy.

"The ordinance is not against mining, it is a measure to protect and conserve the integrity of the land and water resources of Zamboanga del Norte," he told Reuters.

He said TVI's investment in the province and tax payments to the local government were "very insignificant."

The ban could also hamper the plan of Philex Mining Corp , the Philippines' top gold and copper miner and owned by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd , to revive a gold and copper exploration project that has been suspended since the 1990s in Sibutad town.

"We're thinking of appropriate actions to take against the imposition of the open-pit mining ban in Zamboanga del Norte. It has not affected us yet, but it may affect our future plans," Philex vice president for business development Denis Lucindo told reporters.

The state agency overseeing the mining industry and industry group Chamber of Mines of the Philippines have warned the provincial ban would hurt investor sentiment in mining, an industry the government wants to develop to push up economic growth and create jobs.

The Southeast Asian country sits on an estimated $1 trillion worth of mineral resources.

A similar ban enacted last year in South Cotabato, also in the southern Philippines, has put at risk the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project of global miner Xstrata Plc and Indophil Resources NL . (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)