MANILA Nov 4 The Philippines' Mines and
Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and TVI Resource Development (Phils)
Inc are studying their legal options to contest a new ordinance
that bans open pit mining in a southern province, a government
official said on Friday.
TVI Resource, the local unit of Canadian firm TVI Pacific
Inc , said the ordinance is scheduled to come into
effect in Zamboanga del Norte province on Sunday and will
require it to close its Canatuan copper mine within one year.
A similar ban enacted last year in South Cotabato, also in
the southern Philippines, has put at risk the $5.9 billion
Tampakan copper-gold project of global miner Xstrata Plc
and Indophil Resources NL .
"The government must act decisively here because these
anti-mining moves could snowball and scare away investors," MGB
director Leo Jasareno told Reuters.
The Southeast Asian country, which sits on an estimated $1
trillion worth of mineral resources, wants to attract more
mining investors and take advantage of higher global metal
prices to create jobs and stimulate the domestic economy.
Jasareno said there were three potential legal remedies
under consideration by the MGB and TVI's legal teams, including
filing a petition for a writ of preliminary injunction, or
seeking declaratory relief from the court.
"The third option is to seek quo warranto, which is a remedy
available for a government office which thinks its powers have
been usurped," he said.
The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines said it was "deeply
concerned" by the ordinance in Zamboanga del Norte, which also
affects an exploration project of Philex Mining Corp ,
the country's top gold and copper miner.
"The ordinance, with all its onerous terms including
sweeping new provincial regulatory powers over large mining
operations that clearly usurp the authority of the national
government, is grossly unconstitutional," the industry group
said in a statement.
The Chamber said the provincial bans conflicted with the
national mining law, which does not prohibit open pit mining.
Philippine President Benigno Aquino told Reuters in
September the government hoped to soon have a law that would
spell out when national law overrode local government ordinances
to resolve the conflicts that have put projects at risk.
