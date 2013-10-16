BRIEF-Signality System Engineering says no dividend for 2016
March 3 Signality System Engineering Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LHdmoG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WARSAW Oct 16 Poland's broadcaster TVN paid back early 593 million euros worth of senior notes which were originally due in 2017, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
TVN financed the buy-back with funds raised in a September bond issue and proceeds from the sale of its portal Onet.pl.
"The notes were redeemed with the aim of refinancing long-term debt of the TVN Group," the statement also said. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
March 3 NETAC Technology Co Ltd : * Says it names Liu Qiao as finance director Source text in Chinese: http://hsvp.com/3840 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 50 won/share for FY 2016