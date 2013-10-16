WARSAW Oct 16 Poland's broadcaster TVN paid back early 593 million euros worth of senior notes which were originally due in 2017, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

TVN financed the buy-back with funds raised in a September bond issue and proceeds from the sale of its portal Onet.pl.

"The notes were redeemed with the aim of refinancing long-term debt of the TVN Group," the statement also said. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Greg Mahlich)