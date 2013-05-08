* Q1 net loss at PLN 44 mln vs 50 mln loss seen by analysts

* EBITDA beat expectations with 9 pct rise

* Still sees mid single-digit fall in TV ad market this year (Updates and recasts, adds CEO comment)

WARSAW, May 8 Polish broadcaster TVN, warning of a single-digit dip in the local advertising market this year, said it was ready to impose further cost cuts to protect core profit, which came in above expectations in the first quarter.

The broadcaster, which sold off assets last year to pay off debt and overcome a stagnant advertising market, reported a 9-percent rise in core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 98 million zlotys ($31 million). Analysts expected 85 million.

The weaker zloty increased the value of TVN's hefty euro-denominated debt, taking first-quarter net profit to 44 million zlotys versus market consensus of 50 million.

"The management reiterates its expectation of a mid single-digit fall on the television advertising market in all of 2013," Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach said in a statement.

"The company is ready to move into further potential action to optimise costs to maintain its EBITDA if the market situation falls short of expectations."

The CEO told Reuters earlier this year TVN expected a turnaround in its fortunes from the second half of this year as TV advertising market begins to recover. ($1 = 3.1651 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)