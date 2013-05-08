* Q1 net loss at PLN 44 mln vs 50 mln loss seen by analysts
* EBITDA beat expectations with 9 pct rise
* Still sees mid single-digit fall in TV ad market this year
(Updates and recasts, adds CEO comment)
WARSAW, May 8 Polish broadcaster TVN,
warning of a single-digit dip in the local advertising market
this year, said it was ready to impose further cost cuts to
protect core profit, which came in above expectations in the
first quarter.
The broadcaster, which sold off assets last year to pay off
debt and overcome a stagnant advertising market, reported a
9-percent rise in core earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 98 million zlotys ($31
million). Analysts expected 85 million.
The weaker zloty increased the value of TVN's hefty
euro-denominated debt, taking first-quarter net profit to 44
million zlotys versus market consensus of 50 million.
"The management reiterates its expectation of a mid
single-digit fall on the television advertising market in all of
2013," Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach said in a statement.
"The company is ready to move into further potential action
to optimise costs to maintain its EBITDA if the market situation
falls short of expectations."
The CEO told Reuters earlier this year TVN expected a
turnaround in its fortunes from the second half of this year as
TV advertising market begins to recover.
($1 = 3.1651 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)