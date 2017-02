WARSAW Aug 11 Polish broadcaster TVN swung to a lower than expected net profit in the second quarter and said on Thursday it expected its full-year sales rise below the first-half pace.

The broadcaster reported a net profit of 68 million ($23.3 million), below the 86 million expected by analysts, bouncing back from a 98-million zlotys net loss in the second quarter of last year.

TVN said it expected its sales to rise by around 7 percent in 2011 and 11 percent in 2012, compared to 8.5 percent in the first half of this year.

($1 = 2.914 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)