WARSAW Nov 8 The ongoing economic recovery and growing advertiser demand should result in a low single-digit television advertising market growth in Poland next year, the chief executive of a local broadcaster TVN said on Friday.

"Development of macroeconomic environment followed by improving demand and pricing for TV advertising sets our early expectations to a low single-digit market growth in 2014," CEO Markus Tellenbach said in a statement.

The group reiterated it sees a slight dip for the market this year. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)