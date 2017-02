Nov 1 Vivendi's (VIV.PA) Canal+ and a Polish-listed broadcaster TVN TVNN.WA will merge their pay TV units in Poland under the two companies recently announced "strategic partnership," a statement from TVN owner ITI said on Tuesday.

Canal+ will also buy a foothold in TVN and will be entitled to buy more in time, it added. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)