By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Nov 1 Vivendi SA's (VIV.PA) Canal+ and Polish-listed broadcaster TVN SA TVNN.WA will merge their pay-TV units in Poland and Canal+ will buy a stake in TVN under a "strategic partnership," TVN owner ITI said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Canal+ will buy a minority stake in an ITI-owned company holding a 51 percent stake in TVN and will be entitled to acquire the remaining part of a controlling stake in TVN from ITI in time, the statement added.

"ITI ... together with TVN ... have agreed on the key principles of their partnership and are in exclusive negotiations with CANAL+ Group to finalize the creation of their strategic partnership in Poland," the statement read.

"The combined DTH (pay-TV) platform will have a subscriber base in excess of 2.5 million and will benefit from the effects of scale and efficiency enhancements."

Originally, ITI said it planned to sell its 56 percent stake in TVN. Last week, TVN and Vivendi gave themselves until the end of the year to work out a "strategic partnership."

"As we've said before, both sides are working on finalising the deal until the end of the year at the latest," ITI head Wojciech Kostrzewa told Reuters late on Tuesday.

TVN operates Poland's No. 3 pay-TV platform "n," as well as free-to-air channels and Poland's biggest Web portal, Onet.pl.

The market values TVN -- whose shows include Polish versions of Dancing With the Stars and The X Factor -- at $1.4 billion. Analysts have valued the ITI stake at between $800 million and $1 billion. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)