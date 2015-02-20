WARSAW Feb 20 Germany's Bauer Media Group is close to buying a controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN and the deal may be struck before the end of this month, daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza said on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

TVN and Bauer were not immediately available for comment.

Several media giants have been touted as potential buyers for TVN after France's Vivendi and Poland-based holding company ITI said late last year they were looking to sell their joint 51 percent stake.

Earlier this month, TVN Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach said sale talks were continuing, though it was not yet clear when any deal might be struck. In November, he had said he expected about a dozen bidders for the majority stake.

Bauer Media spans 16 countries on four continents, running over 600 magazines, more than 400 digital media outlets, and over 50 radio stations worldwide. In Poland, it controls several magazines, the Grupa RMF radio broadcaster and web portal Interia.pl.

TVN has a market value of 6.2 billion zlotys ($1.7 billion) on the Warsaw bourse, and its net debt stood at 2.08 billion zlotys at the end of 2014.

($1 = 3.6736 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing by Pravin Char)