WARSAW Feb 6 The chief executive of Polish broadcaster TVN said on Friday talks on the company sale are being conducted, but it is impossible now to say when a potential investor may be chosen.

"The process is ongoing. We are presenting the company to potential bidders. We have done so in December and January," Markus Tellenbach told reporters. "We're unable to set that timeline. This is more a question to the sellers." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)