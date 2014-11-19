BRIEF-China Shipping Network Technology to change name to COSCO SHIPPING Technology
* Says it will change name to COSCO SHIPPING Technology Co., Ltd.
WARSAW Nov 19 Polish broadcaster TVN said it plans to increase the group's adjusted EBITDA to 590 million zlotys ($175.29 million) in 2015 and to 630 million in 2016, respectively from 520 million seen this year.
TVN, which has been put up for sale by its main shareholders, also said in a statement late Tuesday that it expects to spend 225 million to 250 million zlotys on share buy backs next year and plans a dividend in 2016 at around 50 percent of next year's consolidated net profit.
(1 US dollar = 3.3658 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says it will change name to COSCO SHIPPING Technology Co., Ltd.
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Wednesday firmly denied that it was in talks to sell the firm, after Mint newspaper reported the company was in talks with domestic rivals for a potential sale.
* Said it anticipated for the first half of fiscal 2016/17 a substantial increase in the operating result (EBIT) and a stable sales trend compared with the same period last year