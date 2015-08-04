WARSAW Aug 4 Polish private broadcaster TVN reported a 70 percent fall in its second-quarter net profit to 36.9 million zlotys ($9.7 million), after a weaker zloty raised the costs of it euro- and dollar-denominated debt, the group said on Tuesday.

Its revenue rose 2.7 percent to 445.4 million zlotys, while core profit EBITDA fell by a tenth to 164 million. The group's EBITDA margin dipped to 36.8 percent from 42.1 percent a year earlier.

TVN's net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 3.6 times at the end of June, down from 4.1 times a year earlier and 3.9 at the end of 2014.

One of Poland's two largest brodcasters is controlled by U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive, which last month offered to pay 3.2 billion zlotys to buy the remaining TVN shares and delist the company.

SNI offered to pay 20 zlotys per TVN share. Offers can be submitted until Aug. 24. ($1 = 3.7902 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anand Basu)