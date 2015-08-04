WARSAW Aug 4 Polish private broadcaster TVN
reported a 70 percent fall in its second-quarter net
profit to 36.9 million zlotys ($9.7 million), after a weaker
zloty raised the costs of it euro- and dollar-denominated debt,
the group said on Tuesday.
Its revenue rose 2.7 percent to 445.4 million zlotys, while
core profit EBITDA fell by a tenth to 164 million. The group's
EBITDA margin dipped to 36.8 percent from 42.1 percent a year
earlier.
TVN's net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 3.6 times at the end
of June, down from 4.1 times a year earlier and 3.9 at the end
of 2014.
One of Poland's two largest brodcasters is controlled by
U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive, which
last month offered to pay 3.2 billion zlotys to buy the
remaining TVN shares and delist the company.
SNI offered to pay 20 zlotys per TVN share. Offers can be
submitted until Aug. 24.
($1 = 3.7902 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anand Basu)