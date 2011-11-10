* Q3 net loss at 357 mln zlotys vs expected 341 mln

* Cuts FY 2011 sales rise target to 5 pct from 7 pct

* EBITDA 2011 goal slashed to PLN 660-670 mln from 680 mln

* Sees 2011 TV ad market rise at low single digits

* Says has no plans to sell Onet (Combines TVN stories, adds analyst comment, market update)

By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Nov 10 Poland's media group TVN slashed its 2011 financial targets on Thursday because of a slump in its local currency and a weak advertising market, which pushed it to a record loss in the third quarter.

TVN, in which Vivendi's Canal+ may take an indirect minority stake, saw its shares fall 7 percent to their lowest since August after it lowered its sales and core profit (EBITDA) forecasts.

TVN's main shareholder, ITI Group, had hoped to sell its 56-percent stake in the media company, but now aims to combine its pay-TV arm with a Polish unit of Canal+ in exchange for a minority stake in an ITI-owned company holding 51 percent of TVN.

TVN has relied on local editions of shows including the X-Factor and Dancing with the Stars, as well as its own productions, to become one of Poland's top two private broadcasters.

But heavy spending on production and the expensive purchase of the pay-TV unit from its parent have burdened TVN with a large foreign-denominated debt pile susceptible to currency swings.

"Expectations of debt revaluation were lower and that's why the net loss is higher than consensus," UniCredit analyst Przemyslaw Sawala-Uryasz said.

In the third quarter, the increase of its debt in Polish zloty pushed TVN to a net loss of 357 million zlotys compared to 341 million expected by analysts.

WEAK AD MARKET

TVN also cautioned that even though it was seeing strong ratings in recent months, it was still facing lukewarm spending by cautious advertisers.

"We currently expect a low single-digit rise for the market in 2011, compared to our earlier estimates of a mid single-digit growth," said Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach.

"In these conditions even very strong autumn programming won't be able to immunise TVN to the effects of the falling market value," he added.

The group lowered its 2011 sales growth expectations to around 5 percent from 7 percent and core profit (EBITDA) target to 660-670 million zlotys from around 680 million.

TVN shares, already down by almost a third this year, have also suffered because minority investors lost hope they would be bought out by a sector player.

ITI and Vivendi have given themselves until the end of the year to work out details of their deal, under which Canal+ will also be entitled eventually to buy a controlling stake in TVN.

Tellenbach told a news conference TVN has no plans to sell its Internet arm Onet despite market speculation that Onet's former head would be interested in buying the unit.

He added that the potential tie-up between pay-TV platforms as well as changes in TVN's TV segment may hit the group's 2011 EBITDA with additional 20 million zlotys in costs. ($1 = 3.236 Polish Zlotys) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jane Merriman)