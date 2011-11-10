WARSAW Nov 10 Polish media group TVN slashed its 2011 forecasts after reporting a deeper-than-expected loss in the third quarter, hit by a weak advertising market and a slumping local currency, which translated into a large one-off loss on its debt.

The broadcaster booked a record net loss of 357 million zlotys ($110.3 million), compared to 341 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters and a net profit of 61 million a year earlier.

The group lowered its 2011 sales growth expectations to around 5 percent from 7 percent and core profit EBITDA target to 660-670 million zlotys from around 680 million.

($1 = 3.236 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)