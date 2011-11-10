Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
WARSAW Nov 10 Polish media group TVN slashed its 2011 forecasts after reporting a deeper-than-expected loss in the third quarter, hit by a weak advertising market and a slumping local currency, which translated into a large one-off loss on its debt.
The broadcaster booked a record net loss of 357 million zlotys ($110.3 million), compared to 341 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters and a net profit of 61 million a year earlier.
The group lowered its 2011 sales growth expectations to around 5 percent from 7 percent and core profit EBITDA target to 660-670 million zlotys from around 680 million.
($1 = 3.236 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
Feb 7 Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co , offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.