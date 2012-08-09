(Corrects headline to change period to 2012, from H2)

WARSAW Aug 9 Broadcaster TVN expects the Polish television advertising market to fall by as much as 9 percent this year after shrinking 7.5 percent in the first six months, it said on Thursday.

"Following its worse than expected evolution in the second quarter, no improvement in July-August and continued low visibility going forward, our outlook for full year TV advertising market dynamics is a decline in the range of 6-9 percent," Chief Executive Markus Tellenback said in a statement.

"We believe that TVN advertising revenue should develop broadly in line with the market," he said. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)