(Corrects headline to change period to 2012, from H2)
WARSAW Aug 9 Broadcaster TVN expects
the Polish television advertising market to fall by as much as 9
percent this year after shrinking 7.5 percent in the first six
months, it said on Thursday.
"Following its worse than expected evolution in the second
quarter, no improvement in July-August and continued low
visibility going forward, our outlook for full year TV
advertising market dynamics is a decline in the range of 6-9
percent," Chief Executive Markus Tellenback said in a statement.
"We believe that TVN advertising revenue should develop
broadly in line with the market," he said.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski)