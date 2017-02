WARSAW Aug 11 ITI Holdings remains committed to the sale of its majority stake in TVN despite the Polish broadcaster's share price decline to its 2-year low, ITI chief said on Thursday.

"Our plans remain unchanged," Wojciech Kostrzewa told Reuters on the phone. "The market situation does not alter them."

Shares in TVN led Warsaw bluechip decliners with a 15-percent fall to their lowest since July 2009 after disappointing results and outlook. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)