WARSAW Oct 29 Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ will take over ITI, owner of Polish-listed broadcaster TVN in two steps split over a maximum of six years instead of buying TVN directly, the daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Saturday, quoting unnamed sources.

Originally, ITI said it planned to sell its 56 percent stake in TVN, but last week both Vivendi and TVN announced that only a "strategic partnership" was in the works.

According to the daily, Canal+ in the first stage will acquire a minority stake in ITI from these shareholders who are pushing for the fastest possible transaction while the final takeover will take place in 2016-2017.

"This way, the ITI shareholders who were most interested in cash will get what they wanted, while those that want to remain in the company and build value, will stay," Rzeczpospolita quoted its source as saying.

The deal could be struck as early as November, the source added.

ITI declined to comment on the report.

TVN operates Poland's No. 3 pay-TV platform "n", as well as free-to-air channels and Poland's biggest web portal, Onet.pl.

The market values TVN -- whose shows include Polish versions of Dancing With the Stars and The X Factor -- at $1.6 billion. Analysts have valued the ITI stake at between $800 million and $1 billion. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Ron Popeski)