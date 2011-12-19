REFILE-UPDATE 2-Time Warner's profit and revenue top estimates
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
WARSAW Dec 19 France's Vivendi signed a deal with ITI Holdings, the owner of Polish broadcaster TVN, taking control of the group's joint pay-TV platform business in Poland and an option to control TVN, the Polish broadcaster said on Monday.
Vivendi will hold 51 percent of the pay-TV platforms of Cyfra+ and TVN's 'n' with a client base of 2.5 million.
TVN will hold 32 percent of the venture, valued at 1.9 billion zlotys ($551.5 million), with Liberty Global unit UPC controlling the remaining 17 percent.
As flagged earlier this year, Vivendi's Canal+ also agreed to buy 40 percent of ITI's N-Vision, which holds 51 percent in TVN, with an option to buy the rest of N-Vision in three to four years. ($1 = 3.4452 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Erica Billingham)
ROME, Feb 8 Italy's government is concerned about the vulnerability of its companies to foreign takeover, particularly those it considers of national importance, and is moving to defend them.
