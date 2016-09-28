* Olkiluoto 3 plant almost a decade behind original schedule
* Finns say French nuclear restructuring could mean further
delays
* Areva promises sufficient resources
(Adds Areva comment, Olkiluoto background)
By Tuomas Forsell and Maya Nikolaeva
HELSINKI/PARIS, Sept 28 Finnish utility
Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) has started fresh legal action against
French nuclear group Areva to avoid further delays at
its Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor in Finland, company spokesman
said.
The project, almost a decade behind its original schedule,
is nearly complete, but TVO wants assurances that a
restructuring of plant supplier Areva won't cause further delays
and that the plant would be ready to begin production in 2018 as
planned.
"We have asked for this several times but have not received
the necessary assurances," he said by phone, adding that TVO is
now seeking assurances through a case filed in Nanterre
Commercial Court, in France.
TVO and Areva are already claiming billions of euros from
one another at the International Chamber of Commerce's
arbitration court because of delays and cost overruns on the
project which was originally due to start operation in 2009.
In the restructuring of the French nuclear power industry,
Areva is due to sell its nuclear reactor unit to another
state-owned utility EDF, but Olkiluoto 3 is planned to
be handed to another legal entity.
That has made TVO concerned that the French would in the
coming years prioritise other projects, such as Flamaville in
France and Hinkley Point in Britain.
Areva on Wednesday said that the restructuring would not
harm the Finnish project.
"Our group will provide all necessary answers," a
spokeswoman told Reuters in an email, confirming they had
received the court order on Tuesday.
"Areva is fully mobilised to complete the project as soon as
possible and according to the updated schedule."
Finnish media earlier this week said that TVO had also
approached the European Commission which has opened an
investigation to determine whether the French financing for the
restructuring complied with state aid rules.
When Olkiluoto 3 project was launched, its cost was
estimated at 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion), but in 2012 Areva
estimated the overall cost would end up closer to 8.5 billion
euros.
The EPR reactor is set to become Finland's fifth and
largest, and cover about 10 percent of the country's power
supply.
TVO's owners include Finnish utility Fortum and
paper companies UPM and Stora Enso.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
