BRIEF-Adage capital partners reports 5.56 pct passive stake in Fred's Inc
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. reports 5.56 percent passive stake in Fred's Inc as on February 21, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lSOCcj) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 13 Indian private equity fund TVS Capital and International Finance Corp, an arm of World Bank, have jointly invested 1.24 billion rupees ($24.81 million) in Indian rice processor, Dunar Foods.
Dunar, which is based in the northern Indian state of Haryana, exports basmati rice to Middle East, Europe and the U.S., a statement issued by Dunar and TVS Capital said.
IFC, along with U.S. private equity firm, Warburg Pincus, recently invested $50 million in a non-banking finance company, Au Financiers..
($1 = 49.9750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. reports 5.56 percent passive stake in Fred's Inc as on February 21, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lSOCcj) Further company coverage:
* Frazier Healthcare VI L.P. reports 16.28 percent stake in Sierra Oncology as on February 14, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8KPD5) Further company coverage:
* Agilis Biotherapeutics files to say it raised about $12.7 million in financing from total offering amount of about $23.3 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lSIz7p)